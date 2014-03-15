March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, March 15 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 0 Everton 2 Cardiff City 1 Fulham 1 Newcastle United 0 Hull City 0 Manchester City 2 Southampton 4 Norwich City 2 Stoke City 3 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 30 20 6 4 56 23 66 2 Manchester City 27 19 3 5 71 27 60 3 Liverpool 28 18 5 5 73 35 59 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 28 18 5 5 52 28 59 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 5 8 37 37 53 ------------------------- 6 Everton 28 14 9 5 40 28 51 7 Manchester United 28 14 6 8 46 31 48 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 30 12 9 9 43 37 45 9 Newcastle United 29 13 4 12 37 40 43 10 Aston Villa 29 9 7 13 32 38 34 11 Stoke City 30 8 10 12 32 44 34 12 West Ham United 29 8 7 14 32 38 31 13 Hull City 29 8 6 15 30 37 30 14 Swansea City 29 7 8 14 38 43 29 15 Norwich City 30 7 8 15 24 48 29 16 West Bromwich Albion 29 5 13 11 33 43 28 17 Crystal Palace 29 8 4 17 19 38 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 27 6 7 14 26 42 25 19 Cardiff City 30 6 7 17 23 52 25 20 Fulham 30 7 3 20 30 65 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 16 Manchester United v Liverpool (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1600)