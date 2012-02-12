Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 12 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 West Bromwich Albion 5
Saturday, February 11 Blackburn Rovers 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Everton 2 Chelsea 0 Fulham 2 Stoke City 1 Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Norwich City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 25 19 3 3 64 19 60 2 Manchester United 25 18 4 3 61 25 58 3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 16 5 4 49 25 53 ------------------------ 4 Arsenal 25 13 4 8 48 35 43 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 44 31 43 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 25 12 6 7 36 36 42 7 Liverpool 25 10 9 6 29 23 39 ------------------------- 8 Norwich City 25 9 8 8 37 41 35 9 Sunderland 25 9 6 10 34 26 33 10 Everton 25 9 6 10 26 27 33 11 Swansea City 25 7 9 9 28 32 30 12 Fulham 25 7 9 9 31 36 30 13 Stoke City 25 8 6 11 24 38 30 14 West Bromwich Albion 25 8 5 12 29 35 29 15 Aston Villa 25 6 10 9 29 34 28 16 Queens Park Rangers 25 5 6 14 27 44 21 17 Blackburn Rovers 25 5 6 14 37 56 21 ------------------------- 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 5 6 14 28 49 21 19 Bolton Wanderers 25 6 2 17 29 51 20 20 Wigan Athletic 25 4 7 14 23 50 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur