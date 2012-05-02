May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League on Wednesday.
Bolton Wanderers 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4
Chelsea 0 Newcastle United 2
Tuesday, May 1
Liverpool 0 Fulham 1
Stoke City 1 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 36 26 5 5 88 27 83
2 Manchester United 36 26 5 5 86 33 83
3 Arsenal 36 20 6 10 68 44 66
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 8 9 63 40 65
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 36 19 8 9 55 46 65
6 Chelsea 36 17 10 9 62 41 61
-------------------------
7 Everton 36 14 10 12 47 39 52
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 36 13 10 13 43 38 49
9 Fulham 36 13 10 13 46 48 49
10 West Bromwich Albion 36 13 7 16 41 47 46
11 Sunderland 36 11 12 13 44 43 45
12 Swansea City 36 11 11 14 43 49 44
13 Stoke City 36 11 11 14 34 50 44
14 Norwich City 36 11 10 15 47 63 43
15 Aston Villa 36 7 16 13 36 50 37
16 Wigan Athletic 36 9 10 17 38 60 37
17 Queens Park Rangers 36 9 7 20 40 63 34
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 36 10 4 22 42 73 34
19 Blackburn Rovers 36 8 7 21 47 75 31
R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 5 9 22 38 79 24
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 5
Arsenal v Norwich City (1145)
Sunday, May 6
Newcastle United v Manchester City (1230)
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1300)
Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion (1300)
Fulham v Sunderland (1300)
Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1300)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1300)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, May 7
Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)