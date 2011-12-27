Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Dec 27 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Tuesday Arsenal 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Swansea City 1 Queens Park Rangers 1
Monday, December 26 Bolton Wanderers 0 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 1 Fulham 1 Liverpool 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 Manchester United 5 Wigan Athletic 0 Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 1 Everton 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 18 14 3 1 53 15 45 2 Manchester United 18 14 3 1 47 14 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 17 12 2 3 34 19 38 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 18 10 4 4 36 21 34 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 18 10 3 5 34 26 33 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 18 8 7 3 21 14 31 7 Newcastle United 18 8 6 4 25 22 30 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 18 7 4 7 18 28 25 9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 4 8 19 26 22 10 Everton 17 6 3 8 18 20 21 11 Norwich City 18 5 6 7 27 33 21 12 Aston Villa 18 4 8 6 19 23 20 13 Fulham 18 4 7 7 19 24 19 14 Swansea City 18 4 7 7 17 22 19 15 Sunderland 18 4 6 8 22 22 18 16 Queens Park Rangers 18 4 5 9 18 32 17 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 4 4 10 20 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 18 3 5 10 15 35 14 19 Bolton Wanderers 18 4 0 14 22 41 12 20 Blackburn Rovers 18 2 5 11 25 39 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.