SHOWCASE-Soccer-Retirement is like dying for Arsenal manager Wenger
April 2 Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has repeated his intention to stay in management next season, saying retirement would be like dying.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, August 17 Liverpool 1 AFC Bournemouth 0 Sunday, August 16 Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2 Manchester City 3 Chelsea 0 Saturday, August 15 Southampton 0 Everton 3 Sunderland 1 Norwich City 3 Swansea City 2 Newcastle United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Stoke City 2 Watford 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 1 Leicester City 2 Friday, August 14 Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 2 Leicester City 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 3 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 3 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 5 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 ------------------------- 6 Swansea City 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 7 Crystal Palace 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 9 Norwich City 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 10 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 11 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 12 Watford 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Stoke City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 13 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 16 Chelsea 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 16 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 ------------------------- 18 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 19 AFC Bournemouth 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 20 Sunderland 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 1 German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger scored on his debut for the Chicago Fire as his new team drew 2-2 at home against Montreal Impact on Saturday.