Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3 Friday, December 30 Hull City 2 Everton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43 3 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23 12 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22 13 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22 14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21 15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18 17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14 19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 1 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600) Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.