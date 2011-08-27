UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of matchday 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11, 12 and 13 (1500 unless stated):
Aug 27 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 0 Everton 1 Chelsea 3 Norwich City 1 Liverpool 3 Bolton Wanderers 1 Swansea City 0 Sunderland 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 2 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 7 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 6 Aston Villa 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Wigan Athletic 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Bolton Wanderers 3 1 0 2 7 6 3 10 Everton 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 11 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 6 3 12 Stoke City 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 13 Sunderland 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 14 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 15 Swansea City 3 0 2 1 0 4 2 16 Arsenal 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 Fulham 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 ------------------------- 18 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 19 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 20 Blackburn Rovers 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Newcastle United v Fulham (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Arsenal (1500)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.