Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 16
Chelsea 2 Southampton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 22 18 1 3 56 29 55
2 Manchester City 22 14 6 2 43 19 48
3 Chelsea 22 12 6 4 45 21 42
4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 4 6 39 27 40
5 Everton 22 9 10 3 35 26 37
6 Arsenal 21 9 7 5 40 24 34
7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 3 9 31 30 33
8 Liverpool 22 8 7 7 35 28 31
9 Swansea City 22 7 9 6 31 26 30
10 Stoke City 22 6 11 5 21 24 29
11 West Ham United 21 7 5 9 24 27 26
12 Norwich City 22 6 8 8 24 34 26
13 Fulham 22 6 7 9 33 38 25
14 Sunderland 22 6 7 9 24 29 25
15 Southampton 22 5 7 10 30 40 22
16 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 27 39 21
17 Wigan Athletic 22 5 4 13 23 40 19
18 Aston Villa 22 4 7 11 17 42 19
19 Reading 22 3 7 12 26 42 16
20 Queens Park Rangers 22 2 8 12 17 36 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 19
Liverpool v Norwich City (1500)
Manchester City v Fulham (1500)
Newcastle United v Reading (1500)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1500)
West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1730)
Sunday, January 20
Chelsea v Arsenal (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, January 21
Southampton v Everton (2000)