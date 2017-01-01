Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 1 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 0 Watford 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Saturday, December 31 Burnley 4 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2 Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1 Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3 Friday, December 30 Hull City 2 Everton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43 3 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36 7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26 9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24 10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24 11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23 12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22 13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22 14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21 15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20 16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14 19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 2 Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230) Everton v Southampton (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Sunderland v Liverpool (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.