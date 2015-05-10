Soccer-United's Shaw must respond to Mourinho criticism - Neville
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 10 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 6 Queens Park Rangers 0 Saturday, May 9 Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 0 Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2 Everton 0 Sunderland 2 Hull City 0 Burnley 1 Leicester City 2 Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 36 25 9 2 70 28 84 2 Manchester City 36 22 7 7 77 36 73 3 Arsenal 34 21 7 6 66 33 70 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 36 20 8 8 61 36 68 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 36 18 8 10 50 39 62 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 7 12 55 53 58 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 36 17 6 13 48 30 57 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 35 15 8 12 43 44 53 9 Stoke City 36 14 8 14 42 44 50 10 West Ham United 36 12 11 13 43 43 47 11 Everton 36 11 11 14 46 48 44 12 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 43 50 42 13 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 34 47 41 14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 30 50 38 15 Leicester City 36 10 7 19 41 54 37 16 Sunderland 35 7 15 13 30 50 36 17 Newcastle United 36 9 9 18 37 61 36 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 36 8 10 18 33 49 34 R19 Burnley 36 6 11 19 27 53 29 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 7 6 23 39 67 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 11 Arsenal v Swansea City (1900)
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
April 4 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not set his team a points target for their Premier League safety and says that if they build on their solid foundations and focus on each game as it comes then they will continue to defy expectations.