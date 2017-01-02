Soccer-Hemed sends Brighton back to top
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 2 Everton 3 Southampton 0 Manchester City 2 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 3 Hull City 1 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29 9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24 11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23 12 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22 14 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21 15 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19 17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15 19 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13 20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945) Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000) Stoke City v Watford (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
LONDON, Jan 24 Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.