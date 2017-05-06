Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth 2 Stoke City 2 Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 3 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 1 Everton 0 Friday, May 5 West Ham United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81 2 Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77 3 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60 7 Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 12 9 14 41 45 45 9 Leicester City 35 12 7 16 45 54 43 10 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42 11 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42 12 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41 13 Stoke City 36 10 11 15 39 52 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40 15 Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38 17 Swansea City 36 10 5 21 41 69 35 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 36 9 7 20 36 69 34 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28 R20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Liverpool v Southampton (1230) Arsenal v Manchester United (1500) Monday, May 8 Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1900)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.