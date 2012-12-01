Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 1
Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2
Fulham 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Liverpool 1 Southampton 0
Manchester City 1 Everton 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 Aston Villa 1
Reading 3 Manchester United 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1
West Ham United 3 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 15 12 0 3 37 21 36
2 Manchester City 15 9 6 0 28 11 33
3 Chelsea 15 7 5 3 25 16 26
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 2 5 28 23 26
-------------------------
5 West Bromwich Albion 15 8 2 5 24 19 26
-------------------------
6 Everton 15 5 8 2 25 19 23
7 Swansea City 15 6 5 4 23 17 23
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
9 Stoke City 15 5 7 3 14 12 22
10 Arsenal 15 5 6 4 24 16 21
11 Liverpool 15 4 7 4 19 18 19
12 Fulham 15 4 5 6 25 26 17
13 Norwich City 14 3 7 4 11 20 16
14 Newcastle United 14 3 5 6 14 21 14
15 Wigan Athletic 14 4 2 8 15 25 14
16 Aston Villa 15 3 5 7 12 23 14
17 Sunderland 13 2 7 4 12 16 13
-------------------------
18 Southampton 15 3 3 9 21 32 12
19 Reading 14 1 6 7 19 27 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 15 0 6 9 11 27 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 2
Norwich City v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, December 3
Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)