Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Jan 1 Results and standings from the English Premier League matches on Sunday Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1
Saturday, December 31 Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3 Norwich City 1 Fulham 1 Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Friday, December 30 Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 19 14 3 2 53 16 45 2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 12 3 3 35 20 39 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 19 11 3 5 35 26 36 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 19 10 4 5 37 24 34 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34 7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 19 7 5 7 20 30 26 9 Everton 18 7 3 8 19 20 24 10 Aston Villa 19 5 8 6 22 24 23 11 Norwich City 19 5 7 7 28 34 22 12 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 4 9 19 27 22 13 Sunderland 19 5 6 8 23 22 21 14 Fulham 19 4 8 7 20 25 20 15 Swansea City 19 4 8 7 18 23 20 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 4 5 10 21 34 17 17 Queens Park Rangers 19 4 5 10 18 33 17 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 19 3 6 10 17 37 15 19 Blackburn Rovers 19 3 5 11 28 41 14 20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 2 Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500) Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea (1500) Fulham v Arsenal (1730) Tuesday, January 3 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.