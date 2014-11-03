Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
Crystal Palace 1 Sunderland 3
Sunday, November 2
Aston Villa 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Manchester City 1 Manchester United 0
Saturday, November 1
Arsenal 3 Burnley 0
Chelsea 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Everton 0 Swansea City 0
Hull City 0 Southampton 1
Leicester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 0
Stoke City 2 West Ham United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 10 8 2 0 26 10 26
2 Southampton 10 7 1 2 21 5 22
3 Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20 10 20
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 10 4 5 1 18 11 17
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 10 5 2 3 19 14 17
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
7 Liverpool 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 10 4 2 4 13 14 14
9 Everton 10 3 4 3 19 17 13
10 Manchester United 10 3 4 3 16 14 13
11 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 4 3 13 13 13
12 Newcastle United 10 3 4 3 11 15 13
13 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 10 12 12
14 Hull City 10 2 5 3 13 14 11
15 Sunderland 10 2 5 3 11 18 11
16 Aston Villa 10 3 1 6 5 16 10
17 Crystal Palace 10 2 3 5 14 19 9
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 10 2 3 5 11 16 9
19 Queens Park Rangers 10 2 1 7 9 20 7
20 Burnley 10 0 4 6 5 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation