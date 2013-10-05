Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Cardiff City 1 Newcastle United 2
Fulham 1 Stoke City 0
Hull City 0 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 1
Manchester City 3 Everton 1
Sunderland 1 Manchester United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 11 5 16
2 Arsenal 6 5 0 1 13 7 15
3 Manchester City 7 4 1 2 17 8 13
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 1 1 6 2 13
-------------------------
5 Everton 7 3 3 1 10 9 12
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 6 3 2 1 7 3 11
7 Southampton 6 3 2 1 5 2 11
-------------------------
8 Hull City 7 3 2 2 6 7 11
9 Manchester United 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
10 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
11 Newcastle United 7 3 1 3 9 12 10
12 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
13 Cardiff City 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
14 Swansea City 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
15 Norwich City 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
16 Stoke City 7 2 1 4 4 7 7
17 Fulham 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 6 1 2 3 4 5 5
19 Crystal Palace 7 1 0 6 5 13 3
20 Sunderland 7 0 1 6 5 16 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Norwich City v Chelsea (1230)
Southampton v Swansea City (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1500)