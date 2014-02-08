Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Aston Villa 0 West Ham United 2 Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 0 Crystal Palace 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0 Southampton 2 Stoke City 2 Sunderland 0 Hull City 2 Swansea City 3 Cardiff City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 25 17 5 3 47 20 56 2 Arsenal 25 17 4 4 48 26 55 3 Manchester City 25 17 3 5 68 27 54 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 25 15 5 5 63 30 50 ------------------------- 5 Everton 24 12 9 3 37 25 45 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 5 6 31 32 44 7 Manchester United 24 12 4 8 39 29 40 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 25 11 4 10 32 34 37 9 Southampton 25 9 9 7 36 29 36 10 Swansea City 25 7 6 12 32 35 27 11 Hull City 25 7 6 12 25 30 27 12 Aston Villa 25 7 6 12 27 36 27 13 Stoke City 25 6 8 11 26 40 26 14 Crystal Palace 25 8 2 15 18 34 26 15 West Ham United 25 6 7 12 26 33 25 16 Norwich City 25 6 7 12 19 37 25 17 Sunderland 25 6 6 13 25 38 24 ------------------------- 18 West Bromwich Albion 25 4 11 10 29 37 23 19 Cardiff City 25 5 6 14 19 44 21 20 Fulham 24 6 1 17 22 53 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1330) Manchester United v Fulham (1600)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):