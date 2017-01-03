CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 3 Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2 Stoke City 2 Watford 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44 3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29 9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24 11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 24 32 24 12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22 14 Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22 15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19 17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15 19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 15 20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.