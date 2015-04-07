April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 7
Aston Villa 3 Queens Park Rangers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 30 21 7 2 63 26 70
2 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 62 32 63
3 Manchester United 31 18 8 5 55 28 62
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 63 30 61
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 31 16 6 9 45 36 54
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 16 6 9 50 45 54
7 Southampton 31 16 5 10 42 22 53
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 31 13 7 11 37 39 46
9 West Ham United 31 11 9 11 41 39 42
10 Stoke City 31 12 6 13 35 39 42
11 Crystal Palace 31 10 9 12 38 42 39
12 Everton 31 9 10 12 39 42 37
13 Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 33 49 35
14 West Bromwich Albion 31 8 9 14 28 43 33
15 Sunderland 31 5 14 12 24 44 29
16 Aston Villa 32 7 8 17 23 45 29
17 Hull City 31 6 10 15 29 43 28
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 32 7 5 20 38 58 26
19 Burnley 31 5 11 15 26 49 26
20 Leicester City 30 5 7 18 29 49 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League preliminary round
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Swansea City v Everton (1145)
Southampton v Hull City (1400)
Sunderland v Crystal Palace (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City (1400)
West Ham United v Stoke City (1400)
Burnley v Arsenal (1630)
Sunday, April 12
Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1230)
Manchester United v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, April 13
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1900)