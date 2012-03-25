UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 3
Saturday, March 24 Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 0 Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Norwich City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Stoke City 1 Manchester City 1 Sunderland 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Swansea City 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 30 22 4 4 72 22 70 2 Manchester United 29 22 4 3 73 27 70 3 Arsenal 30 18 4 8 61 39 58 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 7 7 53 35 55 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 30 14 8 8 49 34 50 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 30 14 8 8 44 42 50 7 Liverpool 30 11 9 10 36 31 42 ------------------------- 8 Sunderland 30 11 7 12 39 34 40 9 Everton 30 11 7 12 30 32 40 10 Swansea City 30 10 9 11 34 36 39 11 Norwich City 30 10 9 11 41 47 39 12 Stoke City 30 10 8 12 29 41 38 13 Fulham 29 9 9 11 37 40 36 14 West Bromwich Albion 30 10 6 14 36 41 36 15 Aston Villa 29 7 12 10 31 38 33 16 Blackburn Rovers 30 7 7 16 43 62 28 17 Bolton Wanderers 29 8 2 19 33 58 26 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 30 6 7 17 33 53 25 19 Wigan Athletic 30 5 10 15 27 55 25 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 5 7 18 31 65 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 26 Manchester United v Fulham (1900)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.