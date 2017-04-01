April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2
Hull City 2 West Ham United 1
Leicester City 2 Stoke City 0
Liverpool 3 Everton 1
Manchester United 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Southampton 0 Bournemouth 0
Watford 1 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 18 8 3 57 21 62
3 Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 28 14 11 3 42 23 53
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50
7 Everton 30 14 8 8 52 33 50
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 30 12 8 10 39 38 44
9 Stoke City 30 9 9 12 33 44 36
10 Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34
11 Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34
12 Watford 29 9 7 13 34 48 34
13 Leicester City 29 9 6 14 35 47 33
14 West Ham United 30 9 6 15 41 54 33
15 Burnley 30 9 5 16 31 44 32
16 Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31
17 Swansea City 29 8 3 18 36 63 27
-------------------------
18 Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27
19 Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22
20 Sunderland 29 5 5 19 24 51 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)