Soccer-Rahman out for the rest of season
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 4 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Chelsea 0 Tuesday, January 3 Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3 Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2 Stoke City 2 Watford 0 Monday, January 2 Everton 3 Southampton 0 Manchester City 2 Burnley 1 Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0 Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 3 Hull City 1 West Ham United 0 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 20 16 1 3 42 15 49 2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44 3 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 6 2 39 14 42 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39 7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29 9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25 10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24 11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 24 32 24 12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23 13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22 14 Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22 15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21 16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19 17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15 19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 15 20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.