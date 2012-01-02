Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 2 Results and standings from the English Premier League on Monday
Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 Stoke City 2 Fulham 2 Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Norwich City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 2
Sunday, January 1 Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 1
Saturday, December 31 Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0 Bolton Wanderers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 3 Manchester United 2 Blackburn Rovers 3 Norwich City 1 Fulham 1 Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Friday, December 30 Liverpool 3 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 19 14 3 2 53 16 45 2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 18 12 3 3 35 20 39 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 20 11 4 5 39 25 37 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 20 11 3 6 36 28 36 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 19 9 7 3 24 15 34 7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 22 31 29 9 Norwich City 20 6 7 7 30 35 25 10 Everton 18 7 3 8 19 20 24 11 Swansea City 20 5 8 7 20 23 23 12 Aston Villa 20 5 8 7 22 26 23 13 Fulham 20 5 8 7 22 26 23 14 West Bromwich Albion 19 6 4 9 19 27 22 15 Sunderland 19 5 6 8 23 22 21 16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 5 11 22 36 17 17 Queens Park Rangers 20 4 5 11 19 35 17 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 19 3 6 10 17 37 15 19 Blackburn Rovers 20 3 5 12 29 43 14 20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, January 3 Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1945) Wigan Athletic v Sunderland (1945) Manchester City v Liverpool (2000) Wednesday, January 4 Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000) Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.