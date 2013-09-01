Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 1 Arsenal 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 1 Manchester United 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Swansea City 2 Saturday, August 31 Cardiff City 0 Everton 0 Crystal Palace 3 Sunderland 1 Manchester City 2 Hull City 0 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 Norwich City 1 Southampton 0 West Ham United 0 Stoke City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 3 0 9 2 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 3 Manchester City 3 2 0 1 8 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Stoke City 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 2 1 6 7 Manchester United 3 1 1 1 4 2 4 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 9 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Southampton 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 11 Cardiff City 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 12 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 1 4 4 13 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 13 Crystal Palace 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 15 Everton 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 16 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 17 Fulham 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 3 1 0 2 1 4 3 19 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 20 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.