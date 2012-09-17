Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, September 17 Everton 2 Newcastle United 2 Sunday, September 16 Reading 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Saturday, September 15 Arsenal 6 Southampton 1 Aston Villa 2 Swansea City 0 Fulham 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0 Norwich City 0 West Ham United 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Chelsea 0 Stoke City 1 Manchester City 1 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 2 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 3 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 8 1 8 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 ------------------------- 5 Swansea City 4 2 1 1 10 4 7 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 7 Everton 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 9 Fulham 4 2 0 2 10 6 6 10 Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 11 Newcastle United 4 1 2 1 5 6 5 12 Stoke City 4 0 4 0 4 4 4 13 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 14 Wigan Athletic 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 15 Sunderland 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 16 Norwich City 4 0 3 1 2 7 3 17 Liverpool 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 4 0 2 2 2 9 2 19 Reading 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 20 Southampton 4 0 0 4 5 14 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation