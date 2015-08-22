Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1
Leicester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0
Norwich City 1 Stoke City 1
Sunderland 1 Swansea City 1
West Ham United 3 AFC Bournemouth 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 3 2 1 0 7 4 7
2 Manchester United 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
3 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
4 Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
-------------------------
7 Everton 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
10 AFC Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
11 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
13 Watford 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Stoke City 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
16 Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
17 Chelsea 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
17 Southampton 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
-------------------------
19 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
20 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 4 8 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1230)
Everton v Manchester City (1500)
Watford v Southampton (1500)
Monday, August 24
Arsenal v Liverpool (1900)