Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Dec 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 22 Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Swansea City 1 Everton 2 Saturday, December 21 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 3 Fulham 2 Manchester City 4 Liverpool 3 Cardiff City 1 Manchester United 3 West Ham United 1 Stoke City 2 Aston Villa 1 Sunderland 0 Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 17 11 3 3 42 19 36 2 Manchester City 17 11 2 4 51 20 35 3 Arsenal 16 11 2 3 33 17 35 ------------------------- 4 Everton 17 9 7 1 29 16 34 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 16 10 3 3 32 18 33 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 17 9 3 5 24 22 30 7 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 3 5 18 23 30 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 17 8 4 5 28 20 28 9 Southampton 17 6 6 5 22 18 24 10 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 17 21 21 11 Swansea City 17 5 5 7 23 23 20 12 Hull City 17 5 5 7 14 20 20 13 Aston Villa 17 5 4 8 17 23 19 14 Norwich City 17 5 4 8 15 29 19 15 Cardiff City 17 4 5 8 13 25 17 16 West Bromwich Albion 17 3 7 7 18 23 16 17 West Ham United 17 3 5 9 14 22 14 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 17 4 1 12 11 27 13 19 Fulham 17 4 1 12 17 34 13 20 Sunderland 17 2 4 11 12 30 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 23 Arsenal v Chelsea (2000)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.