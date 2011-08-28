Aug 28 English Premeir League results and
standings on Sunday.
Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2
Newcastle United 2 Fulham 1
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 5
West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Blackburn Rovers 0 Everton 1
Chelsea 3 Norwich City 1
Liverpool 3 Bolton Wanderers 1
Swansea City 0 Sunderland 0
Wigan Athletic 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 13 3 9
2 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
3 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
------------------------
4 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
-------------------------
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
7 Aston Villa 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
7 Wigan Athletic 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
-------------------------
9 Stoke City 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
10 Bolton Wanderers 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
11 Everton 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
12 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 6 3
13 Sunderland 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
14 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
15 Swansea City 3 0 2 1 0 4 2
16 Fulham 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
17 Arsenal 3 0 1 2 2 10 1
-------------------------
18 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
19 Blackburn Rovers 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
20 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 0 2 1 8 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation