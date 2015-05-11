May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Arsenal 0 Swansea City 1 Sunday, May 10 Chelsea 1 Liverpool 1 Manchester City 6 Queens Park Rangers 0 Saturday, May 9 Aston Villa 1 West Ham United 0 Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2 Everton 0 Sunderland 2 Hull City 0 Burnley 1 Leicester City 2 Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 36 25 9 2 70 28 84 2 Manchester City 36 22 7 7 77 36 73 3 Arsenal 35 21 7 7 66 34 70 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 36 20 8 8 61 36 68 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 36 18 8 10 50 39 62 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 7 12 55 53 58 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 36 17 6 13 48 30 57 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 36 16 8 12 44 44 56 9 Stoke City 36 14 8 14 42 44 50 10 West Ham United 36 12 11 13 43 43 47 11 Everton 36 11 11 14 46 48 44 12 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 43 50 42 13 West Bromwich Albion 36 10 11 15 34 47 41 14 Aston Villa 36 10 8 18 30 50 38 15 Leicester City 36 10 7 19 41 54 37 16 Sunderland 35 7 15 13 30 50 36 17 Newcastle United 36 9 9 18 37 61 36 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 36 8 10 18 33 49 34 R19 Burnley 36 6 11 19 27 53 29 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 7 6 23 39 67 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation