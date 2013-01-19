Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 19 Liverpool 5 Norwich City 0 Manchester City 2 Fulham 0 Newcastle United 1 Reading 2 Swansea City 3 Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Aston Villa 2 West Ham United 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Sunderland 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 22 18 1 3 56 29 55 2 Manchester City 23 15 6 2 45 19 51 3 Chelsea 22 12 6 4 45 21 42 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 12 4 6 39 27 40 ------------------------- 5 Everton 22 9 10 3 35 26 37 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 21 9 7 5 40 24 34 7 Liverpool 23 9 7 7 40 28 34 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 10 4 9 33 32 34 9 Swansea City 23 8 9 6 34 27 33 10 Stoke City 23 6 11 6 22 27 29 11 Sunderland 23 7 7 9 27 31 28 12 West Ham United 22 7 6 9 25 28 27 13 Norwich City 23 6 8 9 24 39 26 14 Fulham 23 6 7 10 33 40 25 15 Southampton 22 5 7 10 30 40 22 16 Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 28 41 21 17 Aston Villa 23 4 8 11 19 44 20 ------------------------- 18 Reading 23 4 7 12 28 43 19 19 Wigan Athletic 23 5 4 14 25 43 19 20 Queens Park Rangers 23 2 9 12 18 37 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 20 Chelsea v Arsenal (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1600) Monday, January 21 Southampton v Everton (2000)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.