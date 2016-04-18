April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 18
Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4
Sunday, April 17
AFC Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2
Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 1
Leicester City 2 West Ham United 2
Saturday, April 16
Chelsea 0 Manchester City 3
Everton 1 Southampton 1
Manchester United 1 Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 3 Swansea City 0
Norwich City 0 Sunderland 3
West Bromwich Albion 0 Watford 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 34 21 10 3 59 33 73
2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 19 11 4 64 25 68
3 Manchester City 33 18 6 9 61 33 60
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 56 34 60
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 33 16 8 9 40 30 56
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 33 13 14 6 54 42 53
7 Southampton 34 14 9 11 45 35 51
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 32 14 9 9 52 43 51
9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 37 47 47
10 Chelsea 33 11 11 11 49 45 44
11 Everton 33 9 14 10 53 44 41
12 Watford 33 11 8 14 32 37 41
13 AFC Bournemouth 34 11 8 15 41 57 41
14 West Bromwich Albion 33 10 10 13 31 40 40
15 Swansea City 34 10 10 14 34 45 40
16 Crystal Palace 34 10 9 15 36 43 39
17 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 33 7 9 17 39 57 30
19 Newcastle United 33 7 7 19 35 61 28
R20 Aston Villa 34 3 7 24 23 65 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation