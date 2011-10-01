Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Oct 1 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Aston Villa 2 Wigan Athletic 0 Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester City 4 Everton 0 Liverpool 2 Manchester United 2 Norwich City 0 Sunderland 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 24 5 19 2 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 23 5 19 3 Newcastle United 7 4 3 0 9 4 15 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 7 4 1 2 10 8 13 ------------------------- 6 Aston Villa 7 2 5 0 9 5 11 7 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 6 2 3 1 4 6 9 9 Queens Park Rangers 6 2 2 2 5 7 8 10 Norwich City 7 2 2 3 7 10 8 11 Everton 6 2 1 3 6 8 7 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 6 10 7 13 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 9 14 7 14 Sunderland 7 1 3 3 9 8 6 15 West Bromwich Albion 7 1 2 4 5 10 5 16 Swansea City 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 17 Wigan Athletic 7 1 2 4 5 11 5 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 6 0 4 2 4 7 4 19 Blackburn Rovers 7 1 1 5 8 17 4 20 Bolton Wanderers 6 1 0 5 8 16 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT): Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea (1230) Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Swansea City v Stoke City (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1500)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.