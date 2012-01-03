(Updates table)
Jan 3 English Premier League results and
standings on Tuesday.
Manchester City 3 Liverpool 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Wigan Athletic 1 Sunderland 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 20 15 3 2 56 16 48
2 Manchester United 19 14 3 2 49 17 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 19 13 3 3 36 20 42
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 20 11 4 5 39 25 37
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 20 11 3 6 36 28 36
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 20 9 7 4 24 18 34
7 Newcastle United 19 8 6 5 26 25 30
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 20 8 5 7 22 31 29
9 Norwich City 20 6 7 7 30 35 25
10 Sunderland 20 6 6 8 27 23 24
11 Everton 18 7 3 8 19 20 24
12 Swansea City 20 5 8 7 20 23 23
13 Fulham 20 5 8 7 22 26 23
13 Aston Villa 20 5 8 7 22 26 23
15 West Bromwich Albion 20 6 4 10 19 28 22
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 4 5 11 22 36 17
17 Queens Park Rangers 20 4 5 11 19 35 17
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 20 3 6 11 18 41 15
19 Blackburn Rovers 20 3 5 12 29 43 14
20 Bolton Wanderers 19 4 1 14 23 42 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Wednesday (GMT)
Everton v Bolton Wanderers (2000)
Newcastle United v Manchester United (2000)
