March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - English Premier League result
on Monday
Manchester United 1 Fulham 0
Sunday
West Bromwich Albion 1 Newcastle United 3
Saturday,
Arsenal 3 Aston Villa 0
Bolton Wanderers 2 Blackburn Rovers 1
Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Liverpool 1 Wigan Athletic 2
Norwich City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Stoke City 1 Manchester City 1
Sunderland 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Swansea City 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 30 23 4 3 74 27 73
2 Manchester City 30 22 4 4 72 22 70
3 Arsenal 30 18 4 8 61 39 58
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 7 7 53 35 55
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 30 14 8 8 49 34 50
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 30 14 8 8 44 42 50
7 Liverpool 30 11 9 10 36 31 42
-------------------------
8 Sunderland 30 11 7 12 39 34 40
9 Everton 30 11 7 12 30 32 40
10 Swansea City 30 10 9 11 34 36 39
11 Norwich City 30 10 9 11 41 47 39
12 Stoke City 30 10 8 12 29 41 38
13 Fulham 30 9 9 12 37 41 36
14 West Bromwich Albion 30 10 6 14 36 41 36
15 Aston Villa 29 7 12 10 31 38 33
16 Blackburn Rovers 30 7 7 16 43 62 28
17 Bolton Wanderers 29 8 2 19 33 58 26
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 30 6 7 17 33 53 25
19 Wigan Athletic 30 5 10 15 27 55 25
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 5 7 18 31 65 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
