March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 3
Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Hull City 1 Sunderland 1
Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60
2 Manchester City 27 16 7 4 57 27 55
3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 51 29 51
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 27 14 8 5 46 26 50
-------------------------
5 Southampton 28 15 4 9 39 20 49
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 27 14 6 7 40 30 48
7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 13 5 8 41 36 44
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 27 11 7 9 31 34 40
9 West Ham United 27 10 9 8 39 33 39
10 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 31 34 39
11 Newcastle United 27 9 8 10 32 42 35
12 Crystal Palace 28 7 9 12 31 39 30
13 West Bromwich Albion 28 7 9 12 26 36 30
14 Everton 27 6 10 11 33 39 28
15 Hull City 28 6 9 13 26 37 27
16 Sunderland 28 4 14 10 23 39 26
17 Aston Villa 28 6 7 15 15 38 25
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22
19 Burnley 27 4 10 13 25 45 22
20 Leicester City 26 4 6 16 24 42 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 4
Manchester City v Leicester City (1945)
Newcastle United v Manchester United (1945)
Queens Park Rangers v Arsenal (1945)
Stoke City v Everton (1945)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1945)
West Ham United v Chelsea (1945)
Liverpool v Burnley (2000)
Saturday, March 7
Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)