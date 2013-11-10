Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Manchester United 1 Arsenal 0 Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0 Swansea City 3 Stoke City 3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Newcastle United 1 Saturday, November 9 Aston Villa 2 Cardiff City 0 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0 Liverpool 4 Fulham 0 Norwich City 3 West Ham United 1 Southampton 4 Hull City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 11 8 1 2 22 10 25 2 Liverpool 11 7 2 2 21 10 23 3 Southampton 11 6 4 1 15 5 22 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 11 6 3 2 18 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 11 6 2 3 18 13 20 ------------------------- 6 Everton 11 5 5 1 14 10 20 7 Tottenham Hotspur 11 6 2 3 9 6 20 ------------------------- 8 Manchester City 11 6 1 4 28 12 19 9 Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 15 16 17 10 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 5 3 12 12 14 11 Aston Villa 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 12 Hull City 11 4 2 5 9 14 14 13 Swansea City 11 3 3 5 15 15 12 14 Cardiff City 11 3 3 5 9 15 12 15 Norwich City 11 3 2 6 9 21 11 16 West Ham United 11 2 4 5 9 11 10 17 Stoke City 11 2 4 5 10 14 10 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 11 3 1 7 10 19 10 19 Sunderland 11 2 1 8 8 22 7 20 Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 6 21 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.