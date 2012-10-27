Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Arsenal 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Aston Villa 1 Norwich City 1
Manchester City 1 Swansea City 0
Reading 3 Fulham 3
Stoke City 0 Sunderland 0
Wigan Athletic 2 West Ham United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 19 6 22
2 Manchester City 9 6 3 0 18 9 21
3 Manchester United 8 6 0 2 21 11 18
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 9 4 3 2 14 6 15
-------------------------
5 Everton 8 4 3 1 15 9 15
-------------------------
6 Fulham 9 4 2 3 19 14 14
7 Tottenham Hotspur 8 4 2 2 15 12 14
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 8 4 2 2 12 9 14
9 West Ham United 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
10 Swansea City 9 3 2 4 14 13 11
11 Newcastle United 8 2 4 2 9 12 10
12 Stoke City 9 1 6 2 8 9 9
13 Liverpool 8 2 3 3 10 12 9
14 Sunderland 8 1 6 1 6 8 9
15 Wigan Athletic 9 2 2 5 10 16 8
16 Norwich City 9 1 4 4 7 18 7
17 Aston Villa 9 1 3 5 7 14 6
-------------------------
18 Reading 8 0 4 4 11 17 4
19 Southampton 8 1 1 6 13 24 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 9 0 3 6 7 18 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
Everton v Liverpool (1330)
Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)