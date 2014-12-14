Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 14
Manchester United 3 Liverpool 0
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, December 13
Arsenal 4 Newcastle United 1
Burnley 1 Southampton 0
Chelsea 2 Hull City 0
Crystal Palace 1 Stoke City 1
Leicester City 0 Manchester City 1
Sunderland 1 West Ham United 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Aston Villa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 16 12 3 1 36 13 39
2 Manchester City 16 11 3 2 33 14 36
3 Manchester United 16 9 4 3 29 17 31
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 16 8 4 4 27 19 28
-------------------------
5 Southampton 16 8 2 6 25 13 26
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 16 7 5 4 28 19 26
7 Tottenham Hotspur 16 7 3 6 20 22 24
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 16 6 5 5 18 22 23
9 Swansea City 16 6 4 6 21 19 22
10 Liverpool 16 6 3 7 19 22 21
11 Stoke City 16 5 4 7 18 21 19
12 Aston Villa 16 5 4 7 10 20 19
13 Everton 15 4 6 5 24 23 18
14 West Bromwich Albion 16 4 5 7 15 20 17
15 Sunderland 16 2 10 4 14 24 16
16 Crystal Palace 16 3 6 7 19 24 15
17 Burnley 16 3 6 7 11 24 15
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 2 9 16 27 14
19 Hull City 16 2 7 7 15 23 13
20 Leicester City 16 2 4 10 15 27 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 15
Everton v Queens Park Rangers (2000)