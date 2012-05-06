Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday. Aston Villa 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Bolton Wanderers 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Fulham 2 Sunderland 1 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Stoke City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Everton 0 Saturday, May 5 Arsenal 3 Norwich City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 37 27 5 5 90 27 86 2 Manchester United 37 27 5 5 88 33 86 3 Arsenal 37 20 7 10 71 47 67 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 9 9 64 41 66 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 37 19 8 10 55 48 65 6 Chelsea 36 17 10 9 62 41 61 ------------------------- 7 Everton 37 14 11 12 47 39 53 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 37 14 10 13 48 49 52 9 Liverpool 36 13 10 13 43 38 49 10 West Bromwich Albion 37 13 8 16 43 49 47 11 Sunderland 37 11 12 14 45 45 45 12 Swansea City 37 11 11 15 43 51 44 13 Norwich City 37 11 11 15 50 66 44 14 Stoke City 37 11 11 15 34 51 44 15 Aston Villa 37 7 17 13 37 51 38 16 Queens Park Rangers 37 10 7 20 41 63 37 17 Wigan Athletic 36 9 10 17 38 60 37 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 37 10 5 22 44 75 35 19 Blackburn Rovers 36 8 7 21 47 75 31 R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 5 10 22 38 79 25 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 7 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic (1900)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.