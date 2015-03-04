March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 4
Liverpool 2 Burnley 0
Manchester City 2 Leicester City 0
Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 Arsenal 2
Stoke City 2 Everton 0
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Swansea City 2
West Ham United 0 Chelsea 1
Tuesday, March 3
Aston Villa 2 West Bromwich Albion 1
Hull City 1 Sunderland 1
Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 27 19 6 2 57 22 63
2 Manchester City 28 17 7 4 59 27 58
3 Arsenal 28 16 6 6 53 30 54
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 28 15 8 5 47 26 53
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 28 15 6 7 42 30 51
-------------------------
6 Southampton 28 15 4 9 39 20 49
7 Tottenham Hotspur 27 14 5 8 44 38 47
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 28 12 6 10 33 34 42
9 Swansea City 28 11 7 10 33 37 40
10 West Ham United 28 10 9 9 39 34 39
11 Newcastle United 28 9 8 11 32 43 35
12 Crystal Palace 28 7 9 12 31 39 30
13 West Bromwich Albion 28 7 9 12 26 36 30
14 Everton 28 6 10 12 33 41 28
15 Hull City 28 6 9 13 26 37 27
16 Sunderland 28 4 14 10 23 39 26
17 Aston Villa 28 6 7 15 15 38 25
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 27 6 4 17 28 47 22
19 Burnley 28 4 10 14 25 47 22
20 Leicester City 27 4 6 17 24 44 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Queens Park Rangers v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)