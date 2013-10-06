Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 6
Norwich City 1 Chelsea 3
Southampton 2 Swansea City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 West Ham United 3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Arsenal 1
Saturday, October 5
Cardiff City 1 Newcastle United 2
Fulham 1 Stoke City 0
Hull City 0 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 3 Crystal Palace 1
Manchester City 3 Everton 1
Sunderland 1 Manchester United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 14 8 16
2 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 11 5 16
3 Chelsea 7 4 2 1 10 4 14
-------------------------
4 Southampton 7 4 2 1 7 2 14
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 7 4 1 2 17 8 13
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 6 5 13
7 Everton 7 3 3 1 10 9 12
-------------------------
8 Hull City 7 3 2 2 6 7 11
9 Manchester United 7 3 1 3 10 9 10
10 Aston Villa 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
11 Newcastle United 7 3 1 3 9 12 10
12 West Bromwich Albion 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
13 West Ham United 7 2 2 3 7 5 8
14 Cardiff City 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
15 Swansea City 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
16 Stoke City 7 2 1 4 4 7 7
17 Fulham 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
17 Norwich City 7 2 1 4 5 9 7
-------------------------
19 Crystal Palace 7 1 0 6 5 13 3
20 Sunderland 7 0 1 6 5 16 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation