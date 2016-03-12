March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
AFC Bournemouth 3 Swansea City 2
Norwich City 0 Manchester City 0
Stoke City 1 Southampton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 29 17 9 3 52 31 60
2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 15 10 4 51 24 55
3 Arsenal 29 15 7 7 46 30 52
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 29 15 6 8 52 31 51
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 29 13 10 6 45 33 49
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 29 13 8 8 37 27 47
7 Southampton 30 12 8 10 38 30 44
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 28 12 8 8 43 37 44
9 Stoke City 30 12 7 11 32 36 43
10 Chelsea 29 10 10 9 43 39 40
11 West Bromwich Albion 29 10 9 10 30 36 39
12 Everton 28 9 11 8 51 39 38
13 AFC Bournemouth 30 10 8 12 38 47 38
14 Watford 29 10 7 12 29 30 37
15 Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 32 39 33
16 Swansea City 30 8 9 13 30 40 33
17 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 35 54 25
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 30 6 7 17 31 54 25
19 Newcastle United 28 6 6 16 28 53 24
20 Aston Villa 29 3 7 19 22 55 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Monday, March 14
Leicester City v Newcastle United (2000)