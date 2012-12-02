Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 2 Norwich City 2 Sunderland 1 Saturday, December 1 Arsenal 0 Swansea City 2 Fulham 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Liverpool 1 Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 Everton 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Aston Villa 1 Reading 3 Manchester United 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Stoke City 1 West Ham United 3 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 15 12 0 3 37 21 36 2 Manchester City 15 9 6 0 28 11 33 3 Chelsea 15 7 5 3 25 16 26 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 2 5 28 23 26 ------------------------- 5 West Bromwich Albion 15 8 2 5 24 19 26 ------------------------- 6 Everton 15 5 8 2 25 19 23 7 Swansea City 15 6 5 4 23 17 23 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 15 6 4 5 19 17 22 9 Stoke City 15 5 7 3 14 12 22 10 Arsenal 15 5 6 4 24 16 21 11 Liverpool 15 4 7 4 19 18 19 12 Norwich City 15 4 7 4 13 21 19 13 Fulham 15 4 5 6 25 26 17 14 Newcastle United 14 3 5 6 14 21 14 15 Wigan Athletic 14 4 2 8 15 25 14 16 Aston Villa 15 3 5 7 12 23 14 17 Sunderland 14 2 7 5 13 18 13 ------------------------- 18 Southampton 15 3 3 9 21 32 12 19 Reading 14 1 6 7 19 27 9 20 Queens Park Rangers 15 0 6 9 11 27 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 3 Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic (2000)
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.