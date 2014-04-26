April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 26
Fulham 2 Hull City 2
Manchester United 4 Norwich City 0
Southampton 2 Everton 0
Stoke City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Swansea City 4 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 West Ham United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 35 25 5 5 96 44 80
2 Chelsea 35 23 6 6 67 26 75
3 Manchester City 34 23 5 6 91 35 74
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 35 21 7 7 62 41 70
-------------------------
5 Everton 36 20 9 7 57 36 69
6 Tottenham Hotspur 36 20 6 10 52 49 66
-------------------------
7 Manchester United 35 18 6 11 60 40 60
-------------------------
8 Southampton 36 14 10 12 52 45 52
9 Newcastle United 35 14 4 17 39 54 46
10 Stoke City 36 11 11 14 39 50 44
11 Crystal Palace 35 13 4 18 28 41 43
12 Swansea City 36 10 9 17 51 52 39
13 Hull City 35 10 7 18 36 45 37
14 West Ham United 36 10 7 19 38 49 37
15 West Bromwich Albion 35 7 15 13 42 54 36
16 Aston Villa 35 9 8 18 36 53 35
17 Norwich City 36 8 8 20 28 60 32
-------------------------
18 Fulham 36 9 4 23 37 79 31
19 Cardiff City 35 7 9 19 31 65 30
20 Sunderland 34 7 8 19 33 57 29
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 27
Sunderland v Cardiff City (1100)
Liverpool v Chelsea (1305)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1510)
Monday, April 28
Arsenal v Newcastle United (1900)