Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 26
Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 1
Cardiff City 0 Southampton 3
Chelsea 1 Swansea City 0
Everton 0 Sunderland 1
Hull City 2 Manchester United 3
Manchester City 2 Liverpool 1
Newcastle United 5 Stoke City 1
Norwich City 1 Fulham 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
West Ham United 1 Arsenal 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 18 12 3 3 36 18 39
2 Manchester City 18 12 2 4 53 21 38
3 Chelsea 18 11 4 3 33 18 37
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 18 11 3 4 43 21 36
-------------------------
5 Everton 18 9 7 2 29 17 34
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 18 10 3 5 29 23 33
7 Manchester United 18 9 4 5 31 22 31
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 4 5 19 24 31
9 Southampton 18 7 6 5 25 18 27
10 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 18 26 21
11 Swansea City 18 5 5 8 23 24 20
12 Hull City 18 5 5 8 16 23 20
13 Aston Villa 18 5 4 9 17 24 19
14 Norwich City 18 5 4 9 16 31 19
15 West Bromwich Albion 18 3 8 7 19 24 17
16 Cardiff City 18 4 5 9 13 28 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 5 1 12 12 27 16
-------------------------
18 Fulham 18 5 1 12 19 35 16
19 West Ham United 18 3 5 10 15 25 14
20 Sunderland 18 3 4 11 13 30 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 28
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1245)
Aston Villa v Swansea City (1500)
Hull City v Fulham (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester United (1500)
Cardiff City v Sunderland (1730)
Sunday, December 29
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)