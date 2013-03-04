March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, March 4
Aston Villa 0 Manchester City 1
Sunday, March 3
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 1
Saturday, March 2
Chelsea 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Everton 3 Reading 1
Manchester United 4 Norwich City 0
Southampton 1 Queens Park Rangers 2
Stoke City 0 West Ham United 1
Sunderland 2 Fulham 2
Swansea City 1 Newcastle United 0
Wigan Athletic 0 Liverpool 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 28 23 2 3 68 31 71
2 Manchester City 28 17 8 3 51 24 59
3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 6 6 49 33 54
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 28 15 7 6 56 30 52
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 28 13 8 7 53 32 47
-------------------------
6 Everton 28 11 12 5 44 35 45
7 Liverpool 28 11 9 8 53 34 42
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 28 10 10 8 39 34 40
9 West Bromwich Albion 28 12 4 12 38 37 40
10 Fulham 28 8 9 11 39 44 33
11 Stoke City 28 7 12 9 26 33 33
12 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 32 41 33
13 Norwich City 28 7 11 10 27 45 32
14 Sunderland 28 7 9 12 31 38 30
15 Newcastle United 28 8 6 14 38 49 30
16 Southampton 28 6 9 13 39 51 27
17 Wigan Athletic 28 6 6 16 33 55 24
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 28 5 9 14 26 53 24
19 Reading 28 5 8 15 34 54 23
20 Queens Park Rangers 28 3 11 14 21 44 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation