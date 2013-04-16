Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 16 Arsenal 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 32 26 2 4 73 33 80 2 Manchester City 31 19 8 4 57 27 65 3 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 64 35 60 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 31 17 7 7 61 33 58 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 7 8 55 40 58 ------------------------- 6 Everton 33 14 14 5 51 37 56 7 Liverpool 33 13 11 9 59 40 50 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 13 5 14 42 43 44 9 Swansea City 32 10 11 11 43 42 41 10 Fulham 32 10 10 12 44 48 40 11 Southampton 33 9 11 13 47 54 38 12 West Ham United 32 10 8 14 36 45 38 13 Newcastle United 33 10 6 17 42 59 36 14 Norwich City 33 7 14 12 31 52 35 15 Sunderland 33 8 10 15 37 45 34 16 Stoke City 33 7 13 13 28 41 34 17 Aston Villa 33 8 10 15 36 60 34 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 31 8 7 16 37 57 31 19 Queens Park Rangers 33 4 12 17 29 54 24 20 Reading 33 5 9 19 36 63 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 17 Manchester City v Wigan Athletic (1845) West Ham United v Manchester United (1845) Fulham v Chelsea (1900) Saturday, April 20 Fulham v Arsenal (1400) Norwich City v Reading (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1400) Sunderland v Everton (1400) Swansea City v Southampton (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1400) West Ham United v Wigan Athletic (1400) Sunday, April 21 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1230) Liverpool v Chelsea (1500) Monday, April 22 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1900)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.