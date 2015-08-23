WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Everton 0 Manchester City 2 Watford 0 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Chelsea 3 Saturday, August 22 Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 0 Norwich City 1 Stoke City 1 Sunderland 1 Swansea City 1 West Ham United 3 AFC Bournemouth 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 0 9 2 Leicester City 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 3 Manchester United 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 ------------------------- 4 Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 6 Swansea City 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 ------------------------- 7 Everton 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 ------------------------- 8 Norwich City 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 9 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 10 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 6 6 3 11 Watford 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 12 AFC Bournemouth 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 13 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 15 Stoke City 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 17 Newcastle United 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 ------------------------- 18 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 5 2 19 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 4 8 1 20 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 24 Arsenal v Liverpool (1900)
