April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 20
Liverpool 4 Everton 0
Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0
West Ham United 3 Watford 1
Tuesday, April 19
Newcastle United 1 Manchester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 34 21 10 3 59 33 73
2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 19 11 4 64 25 68
3 Manchester City 34 18 7 9 62 34 61
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 33 17 9 7 56 34 60
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 34 17 8 9 42 30 59
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 34 14 14 6 57 43 56
7 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 56 43 54
-------------------------
8 Southampton 34 14 9 11 45 35 51
9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 37 47 47
10 Chelsea 33 11 11 11 49 45 44
11 Everton 34 9 14 11 53 48 41
12 Watford 34 11 8 15 33 40 41
13 AFC Bournemouth 34 11 8 15 41 57 41
14 West Bromwich Albion 33 10 10 13 31 40 40
15 Swansea City 34 10 10 14 34 45 40
16 Crystal Palace 35 10 9 16 36 45 39
17 Norwich City 34 8 7 19 35 60 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 33 7 9 17 39 57 30
19 Newcastle United 34 7 8 19 36 62 29
R20 Aston Villa 34 3 7 24 23 65 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 21
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Saturday, April 23
Manchester City v Stoke City (1145)
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea (1400)
Aston Villa v Southampton (1400)
Liverpool v Newcastle United (1400)
Sunday, April 24
Sunderland v Arsenal (1305)
Leicester City v Swansea City (1515)
Monday, April 25
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1900)