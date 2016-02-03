Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 3 Everton 3 Newcastle United 0 Watford 0 Chelsea 0 Tuesday, February 2 Arsenal 0 Southampton 0 Crystal Palace 1 AFC Bournemouth 2 Leicester City 2 Liverpool 0 Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0 Norwich City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 1 West Ham United 2 Aston Villa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 24 14 8 2 44 26 50 2 Manchester City 24 14 5 5 46 23 47 3 Tottenham Hotspur 24 12 9 3 44 19 45 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 24 13 6 5 37 22 45 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 24 11 7 6 31 21 40 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 24 10 9 5 38 28 39 7 Southampton 24 9 7 8 32 24 34 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 24 9 7 8 30 34 34 9 Watford 24 9 6 9 27 26 33 10 Stoke City 24 9 6 9 24 28 33 11 Everton 24 7 11 6 43 34 32 12 Crystal Palace 24 9 4 11 25 29 31 13 Chelsea 24 7 8 9 32 34 29 14 West Bromwich Albion 24 7 8 9 23 31 29 15 AFC Bournemouth 24 7 7 10 29 39 28 16 Swansea City 24 6 8 10 23 32 26 17 Norwich City 24 6 5 13 28 46 23 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 24 5 6 13 25 44 21 19 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 28 47 19 20 Aston Villa 24 2 7 15 18 40 13 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation